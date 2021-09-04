Senior police officer arrested for filming up woman’s skirt

Police in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old police officer on suspicion of filming up a woman’s skirt at a train station.

According to police, the incident occurred at 6 a.m. Friday at JR Kozu Station, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tomoharu Matsushita, a senior police officer at Totsuka Police Station, is accused of using his smartphone camera to film up the woman’s skirt as they walked up the stairs.

Police said the woman noticed Matsushita pointing his smartphone up her skirt and grabbed his bag, while she called for help. A station security guard came to her assistance called 110.

Police said 53 seconds of footage of the woman was found on Matsushita’s smartphone.

Police said Matsushita, who was on his way to work at the time, has denied the charge

© Japan Today