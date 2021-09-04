Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Senior police officer arrested for filming up woman’s skirt

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Police in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old police officer on suspicion of filming up a woman’s skirt at a train station.

According to police, the incident occurred at 6 a.m. Friday at JR Kozu Station, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tomoharu Matsushita, a senior police officer at Totsuka Police Station, is accused of using his smartphone camera to film up the woman’s skirt as they walked up the stairs.

Police said the woman noticed Matsushita pointing his smartphone up her skirt and grabbed his bag, while she called for help. A station security guard came to her assistance called 110.

Police said 53 seconds of footage of the woman was found on Matsushita’s smartphone.

Police said Matsushita, who was on his way to work at the time, has denied the charge

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

53 seconds of footage of the woman was found on Matsushita’s smartphone.

has denied the charge

You are busted! Creep!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog