Sentences finalized for 3 ex-SDF members guilty of indecent assault

Two-year suspended prison sentences were finalized on Wednesday for three former Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members found guilty of indecently assaulting their former subordinate Rina Gonoi.

The high-profile legal battle ended after the Fukushima District Court on Dec. 12 handed down the sentence, suspended for four years, to Shutaro Shibuya, 31, Akito Sekine, 30, and Yusuke Kimezawa, 29, recognizing the men used martial arts techniques to force Gonoi, 24, onto a bed, where they got on top of her and pressed their bodies against hers.

Neither the defense counsel of the defendants nor the prosecutors, who sought immediate incarceration for two years, appealed the ruling by the Tuesday deadline.

"The lengthy struggle that consumed my life has finally concluded," Gonoi wrote on X, adding, "I am deeply thankful for the support from people in Japan and all over the world."

The case has drawn widespread attention as Gonoi, who left the GSDF in June 2022 after the attack, made the rare move of coming forward to expose her ordeal, prompting the Defense Ministry to dishonorably discharge the three and two others and implement efforts to address harassment issues.

Despite the three former sergeants' claims of innocence, the court dismissed their denials as "unnatural, unreasonable, and untrustworthy," particularly their insistence that they neither indecently touched Gonoi nor intended to.

The attack occurred while they were in the company of others, eating and drinking at a GSDF training facility in Hokkaido on Aug 3, 2021.

Gonoi, who formerly served in a unit at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture, launched a campaign to raise awareness about the kind of harassment she endured while serving.

© KYODO