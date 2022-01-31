Series of strawberry thefts reported in Tochigi Prefecture as harvest season peaks

Tochigi prefectural police are investigating the theft of Tochiotome strawberries worth the equivalent of 200,000 yen. The theft, which occurred last weekend, is the latest in a series of thefts of the popular fruit.

Police said thieves targeted the popular variety as peak strawberry season is around the corner, Sankei Shimbun reported. Reports said a strawberry grower in Mibu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, planned to pick the ripened, ruby fruit at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan 29. However, the strawberries, weighing about 108 kilograms, had been stolen.

Police believe the thieves broke into the greenhouse sometime between the night of Jan 27 and morning of Jan 29.

Police said that since early January, there have been a series of strawberry thefts targeting the high-end Tochiotome variety from large-scale farms in Tochigi Prefecture.

