Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Series of strawberry thefts reported in Tochigi Prefecture as harvest season peaks

2 Comments
TOCHIGI

Tochigi prefectural police are investigating the theft of Tochiotome strawberries worth the equivalent of 200,000 yen. The theft, which occurred last weekend, is the latest in a series of thefts of the popular fruit.

Police said thieves targeted the popular variety as peak strawberry season is around the corner, Sankei Shimbun reported. Reports said a strawberry grower in Mibu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, planned to pick the ripened, ruby fruit at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan 29. However, the strawberries, weighing about 108 kilograms, had been stolen. 

Police believe the thieves broke into the greenhouse sometime between the night of Jan 27 and morning of Jan 29. 

Police said that since early January, there have been a series of strawberry thefts targeting the high-end Tochiotome variety from large-scale farms in Tochigi Prefecture.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Noooooooo! It means this is going to force the already ridiculous price of strawberries in supermarkets even higher. Will be reflected in fruit price inflation statistics too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's time for a sting. I would like to see police in strawberry camouflage go deep undercover, it's the only way.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog