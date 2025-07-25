 Japan Today
Image: Liudmila Chernetska/iStock
crime

Several people near Osaka fireworks venue complain of eye pain after being sprayed with mace

OSAKA

Several people suffered eye pain after being sprayed with mace after watching a fireworks festival in Osaka on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m. at Kema Sakuranomiya Park in Miyakojima Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The park is near the Tenjin Festival fireworks venue, and many spectators were on their way home about an hour after the fireworks had finished.

According to police, witnesses said that a shirtless man in his 20s suddenly called out to another man in his 20s, “You want to fight?” He then started spraying a substance believed to be mace.

Several men and women nearby complained of eye pain.

The assailant fled the area.

