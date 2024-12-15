 Japan Today
crime

Severed cat's head found at elementary school in Shizuoka Prefecture

SHIZUOKA

A cat's head, believed to have been severed, was found on the grounds of an elementary school in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. Cat heads and torsos have been found one after another this month, including at elementary schools in Fukuroi City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, a male student found the cat's head in a corner of the grounds at Hanari Municipal Elementary School at around 4 p.m., NGK reported

No other parts of the cat, such as the torso, have been found in the area.

Police said they will focus on patrolling the area around the elementary school, and teachers and local volunteers will also watch over and accompany the students on their way to and from school.

In Shizuoka Prefecture, on Dec 4, a cat’s head was found on the grounds of an elementary school in Fukuroi, about 30 kilometers from the school where the cat's head was found this time, and the following day, a cat's mutilated body was found near the same elementary school. 

Police said they are analyzing street surveillance camera footage near the schools to try and identify the perpetrator.

