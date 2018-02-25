Severed human head found in Osaka in missing woman probe

Police found a severed human head at a lodging facility in Osaka on Saturday while looking for a missing Japanese woman last seen with an American man already in custody.

The police believe the head, found in a suitcase, belongs to a 27-year-old woman from Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture. She was last seen walking with Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 27, who was arrested Thursday in connection with the case.

The man is being held on a charge of confining the woman in Higashinari Ward in Osaka at a condominium rented out to tourists. The suitcase containing the severed head was found at a different lodging facility in Osaka. No other body parts have been found.

Video footage taken by a surveillance camera at the condominium in Higashinari Ward showed the suspect and the missing woman entering the building, but she was never seen in subsequent footage, according to investigative sources.

Video footage shows the suspect repeatedly going in and out of the building alone with a travel bag, the sources said. He was arrested in Nara Prefecture.

