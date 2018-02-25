Severed human head found in Osaka in missing woman probe

Police found a severed human head at a lodging facility in Osaka on Saturday while looking for a missing Japanese woman last seen with an American man already in custody.
The police believe the head, found in a suitcase, belongs to a 27-year-old woman from Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture. She was last seen walking with Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 27, who was arrested Thursday in connection with the case.
The man is being held on a charge of confining the woman in Higashinari Ward in Osaka at a condominium rented out to tourists. The suitcase containing the severed head was found at a different lodging facility in Osaka. No other body parts have been found.
Video footage taken by a surveillance camera at the condominium in Higashinari Ward showed the suspect and the missing woman entering the building, but she was never seen in subsequent footage, according to investigative sources.
Video footage shows the suspect repeatedly going in and out of the building alone with a travel bag, the sources said. He was arrested in Nara Prefecture.© KYODO
Daniel Naumoff
Some post-soviet refugee with sick, troubled psychic... Well, this might have just been a crime in the traditional understanding of the word.
Yubaru
Sorry, gotta be that it's Sunday AM, and my brain isn't working too well yet. The article DID state that he was American, right?
bones
Maybe he was Russian from America judging by the name.
either way not a good thing to read about on a Sunday morning.
Yubaru
If he was Russian from America, he'd still be Russian, unless you meant to say Russian-American.
I have an aquantaince with the same last name as this guy here, and while his first and middle names seem to be Russian, the last name is not , that's Turkish.
Or on any morning for that matter!
Educator60
Other media reported that he is an American citizen who arrived in Japan on a 90-day visa. He had rented the place they were seen entering together for about a week. It was being used as a “minpaku” Airbnb type of rental but hadn’t been registered as such with authorities.
bjohnson23
Myhumbletake
He is American and your denial can’t change that. Stop acting like committing a murder is stranger to Americans. At least, show some respect to the grieving family.
Myhumbletake
What if he was born in the US?
Simon Cole
Yeah. It's not like a native born American would ever do anything like, this is it? I mean which president let Ted Bundy in? Turkey's murder rate is 4.3 per 100,000 to 4.88 in the US.
Educator60
“Seems they found a way to bypass immigration laws in Japan to get into this country.”
You mean a tourist visa?
It’s being reported that the victim, who was good at English, did translation and secretarial work at her company, and often travelled abroad alone, told a friend she was going to meet someone she’d connected with via SNS. Apparently authorities tracked her phone to the first lodging place where it was switched off.
Disillusioned
DaDude
Will everybody get over what nationality he is and which country we have to point our finger at? A murderer is a murderer no matter where they come from.