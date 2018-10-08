Severed leg found on Chiba coast

A man who was fishing near an embankment near Katakai port in Kujukuri, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday contacted police after spotting a human leg floating in the sea. The man made the discovery at around 5:15 p.m. Police said the human leg had been severed at the ankle, Fuji TV reported.

Since Sept 29, various body parts, including a torso, head and leg, have been found in the surrounding coastal areas. Police believe the body parts all belonged to a woman in her 50s or 60s, but have yet to identify the victim.

On Sept 29, the torso was found approximately eight kilometers northeast of Katakai port near the mouth of a canal floodgate in Oamishirasato City.

Then on Oct 2, a severed head was found six kilometers northeast of the site where the torso was discovered. Furthermore, a right leg was found approximately 1.3 kilometers southwest from that spot.

According to police, the severed body parts appear to have been cut with a handsaw.

