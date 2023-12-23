Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Severed parts of duck found in building parking lot in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

The severed head and torso of a duck have been found in the parking lot of an apartment building in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the grisly discovery was made by a woman passerby at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kyodo New reported. Police said the duck’s wings were also found nearby.

There was no blood at the scene. Police believe the duck’s remains were brought to the parking lot in a bag, and added they are examining nearby street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the perpetrator.

