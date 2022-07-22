Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo
A picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Abe's accused assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation until Nov 29: media

TOKYO

The accused assassin of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, is accused of approaching Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opening fire with a handmade gun.

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors' request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.

Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The evaluation will last until Nov 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.

Why is he not in ropes?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Why is he not in ropes?

Because he has not been found guilty.

Justice must be seen to be done. Psychiatric examination. The trial maybe next year or 2024.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

