Abe's accused assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation until Nov 29: media

A picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo.

The accused assassin of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, is accused of approaching Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opening fire with a handmade gun.

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors' request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.

Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The evaluation will last until Nov 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.