Shinzo Abe murder suspect: What we know

The man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been arrested and named by police as Tetsuya Yamagami.
Police say the unemployed 41-year-old admits shooting Abe with a homemade gun at a campaign event on Friday, but what else do we know about the suspect so far?
Who is Yamagami?
Yamagami told police he had served in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years from 2002.
More recently, he worked at a factory in western Japan for around a year and a half, but quit in May this year, local media reports said.
"His attitude toward work had not been a problem. I'm surprised and shocked," his former manager at the plant told the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper.
Yamagami spoke to police after the attack in a "matter-of-fact" way, according to officers.
Former school classmates interviewed by public broadcaster NHK said the suspect had been quiet but not a loner, and was good at both sports and academics.
What could the motive be?
"The suspect stated that he held a grudge against a particular organization, and that he committed the crime because he believed former prime minister Abe had a connection to it," police said.
They did not give the name of the organization in question, but Japanese media said it was a religious group, citing unnamed investigative sources.
NHK and the Mainichi Shimbun said Yamagami's family had suffered troubles as a result of his mother's financial donations to the organization.
Yamagami had originally planned to target the head of the group but then switched focus to Abe, who he believed had promoted the organization in Japan, Kyodo News reported, also citing anonymous investigative sources.
How was the crime carried out?
Yamagami said he had used a handmade gun to carry out the attack, and images from the scene showed a crude, boxy weapon with two barrels, covered in heavy-duty black tape.
Police searched his home and confiscated "several handmade gun-like items".
He is suspected of making at least one of the weapons several months ago, Jiji news agency said.
The officers said Yamagami had found out about Abe's visit to Nara online. He also attended Abe7s speech in Okayama on Thursday.
He is believed to have taken a train to the station where the former prime minister was giving a stump speech.
What does he look like?
In dramatic footage from the shooting, Yamagami is wearing brown cargo pants and a plain gray shirt. He is seen applauding at the start of Abe's speech.
His mouth and nose are hidden by a white surgical mask, and he is wearing narrow-framed glasses under a long fringe.
He was carrying a shoulder bag from which he apparently drew the weapon before dropping it on the ground when apprehended.© 2022 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
divinda
So just to be clear, then "what we know" and "what they know" are not the same.
Mr Kipling
Why the secrecy? Is this a democracy we live in or a police state?
Speculation on the net ( I know..) says that it was the owners of The Washington Times and United Press International. The Unification Church or "Moonies".
mtuffizi
why we took the word from killer? can he be trusted? deep investigation is needed,
The Avenger
I believe it's in order to avoid a religious or racist backlash against the group and its members.
Alfie Noakes
The Japanese media outlet Gendai Business has broken the official silence and revealed that the "religious group" was the Unification Church, as everybody knew. This will lead to a tsunami of stories revealing the long and deep connections between the LDP, the Abe/Kishi families and the Unification Church.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/6b0e33d621afef8e8a889b570426786d22ed69d3
No confirmation of whether Yamagami is a member of Sanctuary, the pro-Trump splinter group of the Unification Church which gained notoriety after joining the January 2020 attack on the US Capital Building.
Yubaru
Whether it was the unification church or not, there are a number of "religious" organizations that people follow here that are evil under the wraps of doing something good.
My father-in-law, before he was hospitalized and passed away, was lured into one similar, by a cousin of his. He "paid" for a special altar to be built in the house, paid to have something like sutra's read to him, paid to have a "special" glass that when filled with ordinary water, would "heal" him if he drank it. etc etc etc
This group has a HUGE "church" here in Okinawa, and hundreds it not thousands are followers.
They even tried to get him to sign over all of his estate, and they promised to take care of everything with the funeral too after he passed. They played on his weakened state and fortunate my wife and I with the assistance of a local Buddhist monk, who was a very close friend to my father-in-law and us, got him away from this group.
When I took the altar back to their training center, the people were incredulous that I would return it to them, and they literally came running after me to try to get me to take it back. I told them that I would burn it on their parking lot if they did. Got in my car and drove away. (This is just a short version of a long story, and like I said, there are others out here in Japan like this, not just the moonies!)
obladi
Well, the Unification Church was pretty much a cult, but I thought it had fragmented after the founder died, and was no longer a very big deal. I know they ran a huge fish distribution business that supplied most of the sushi shops in the US, but I didn't know about their entanglement with the Abe family.
Alan Harrison
If this man has served in the MSDF then that is a bigger disgrace. In any Navy or Army, one is expected to show restraint and self control. He has shown neither. Japans SDF personnel cannot be trusted beyond the confines of Japan.
Alfie Noakes
It's still a big deal. Trump sent a video message to their conference last year:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhEn2WVMn74
As did Abe:
https://twitter.com/WaratteDappiCX/status/1502829406275874819
Pim
Don't know who you are Alfie Noakes but it is very useful to have someone fill the blanks of the Japanese press reporting.