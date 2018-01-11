Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Shogi store robbed of items worth Y50 million

OSAKA

A man broke into a store selling items related to the game of shogi (a Japanese form of chess) in Osaka Prefecture on Thursday, and stole more than 50 million yen worth of merchandise, police said.

The man ran away after taking around 30 to 40 sets of the board game, including one worth over 5 million yen, from the store in Yao, at around 10:20 a.m. before the store opens, according to police. A 36-year-old female store clerk was tied to a chair but not hurt.

A nearby surveillance camera captured images of the man wearing black clothing, a black hat and white mask entering the store.

The shop produces as well as sells shogi pieces, according to its website. Pieces produced by famous craftsman and other vintage goods are considered valuable antiques.

The popularity of shogi has surged in Japan since the emergence of teenage professional star Sota Fujii and champion Yoshiharu Habu was named to receive the People's Honor Award.

1 Comment
A very bad move on his part... hopefully he gets cornered.

