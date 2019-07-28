Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Shoplifter sprays employee, 5 others with irritant substance during escape

1 Comment
HIROSHIMA

A man sprayed a book shop employee and five other people outside the store after he was caught shoplifting in Hiroshima on Saturday.

According to police, the man is believed to have stolen about 20 small comic books in a store at the Hiroshima Bus Center building at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. As left the store without paying, he was chased by a woman employee who had observed him putting the books into a bag. When she grabbed the man, he sprayed her in the face with a substance that caused a stinging sensation to her eyes. He then sprayed five other people who had gathered around them.

The man fled before anyone could stop him. Police said three of the people sprayed were taken to hospital to have their eyes washed out.

The man is described as being in his late 50s or early 60s. He was wearing a black T-shirt, long black pants and a gray cap. He also wore glasses.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh, an older manga addicted recluse attacks people with pepper spray after shoplifting his favorite manga. I guess they are lucky he didn’t have a knife.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Lifestyle

Tokyo American Club Now Has A Membership For Short-Term Expats

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #41: Instagrammer Gets Real With Pigeon Post

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo