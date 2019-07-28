Shoplifter sprays employee, 5 others with irritant substance during escape

A man sprayed a book shop employee and five other people outside the store after he was caught shoplifting in Hiroshima on Saturday.

According to police, the man is believed to have stolen about 20 small comic books in a store at the Hiroshima Bus Center building at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. As left the store without paying, he was chased by a woman employee who had observed him putting the books into a bag. When she grabbed the man, he sprayed her in the face with a substance that caused a stinging sensation to her eyes. He then sprayed five other people who had gathered around them.

The man fled before anyone could stop him. Police said three of the people sprayed were taken to hospital to have their eyes washed out.

The man is described as being in his late 50s or early 60s. He was wearing a black T-shirt, long black pants and a gray cap. He also wore glasses.

