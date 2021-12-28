Shoplifting suspect arrested after slashing security guard at supermarket

Police in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed a 64-year-old security guard at a supermarket.

According to police, the incident occurred at an Aeon supermarket at around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Kenji Kimiwada, was approached by the security guard who questioned him about shoplifting as he was leaving the store. Kimiwada took a folding knife out of his pocket and slashed the guard’s face and neck.

However, the guard was able to subdue Kamiwada until police arrived. The security guard was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said Kimiwada has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he did not attempt to kill the guard.

A store spokesperson said Kimiwada resembled a shoplifting suspect seen on surveillance camera footage in the past.

© Japan Today