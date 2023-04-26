Shoplifting suspect bites 2 employees at convenience store

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 42-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery and assault after she bit two convenience store employees while she was trying to flee after she allegedly shoplifted some items.

According to police, the incident occurred at a FamilyMart convenience store in Naka Ward just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

Police say Mayumi Umemura, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of shoplifting six items, including a rice ball, from the store.

After failing to pay for the items, she headed to the store’s “eat-in” area on the second floor and started to eat the rice ball. When she was approached by two male employees, Uemura tried to flee. In the scuffle, she bit the hands of the two employees.

Following her arrest, Uemura denied the allegation, Police quoted her as saying, “I didn’t do anything.”

According to the convenience store, Uemura is a habitual shoplifter and employees have been alerted to watch her whenever she comes into the store.

