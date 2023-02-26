Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Shoplifting suspect jumps to his death from apartment balcony while police inside

OITA

A man, suspected of being a shoplifter, jumped to his death from his apartment balcony while police officers were waiting inside for him in Oita City, Oita Prefecture.

According to an NHK report, a drugstore called police at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday and said that a man had left the store without paying for some items.

Police searched the area and found a man in his 40s answering the description of the alleged shoplifter at around 9:30 p.m. They asked the man to accompany them to the police station for voluntary questioning. The man requested that he be allowed to go back to his apartment to pick up some personal items.

The police officers went with him. When they entered the fourth-floor apartment, they waited in the living room while the man went into another room. He then went out onto the balcony and jumped.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries at around 11 p.m.

