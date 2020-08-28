Siblings arrested for corpse abandonment also face pension fraud charge

Two brothers who have been arrested for abandoning their mother’s body at their home in Yurihonji City, Akita Prefecture, are also suspected of fraudulently receiving their mother’s pension payments.

According to police, Susumu Kikuchi, 53, who is unemployed, and his brother Akira Kikuchi, 51, a company employee, were arrested on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The two have been living together since last December when their 78-year-old mother, Yukiko, died. However, they failed to report her death and left the corpse in the house.

An employee a local elderly care management center contacted police on Wednesday, saying that the center hadn’t heard from Yukiko since last December. When police visited the Kikuchi residence, they found Yukiko’s remains.

Police said pension payments to Yukiko had been continuing and believe the brothers were pocketing the money.

© Japan Today