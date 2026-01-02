Siblings arrested for leaving mother's body at home since October

Police in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man and his 58-year-old sister on suspicion of abandoning the body of their 90-year-old mother at their home where she apparently died in October.

According to police, Masatoshi Kawasaki and his sister Masumi Kawasaki are accused of not reporting the death of their mother Toshiko, with whom they lived, and leaving her body in her room, local media reported.

The suspects are two of three siblings. Police said the crime came to light when Toshiko’s second son, who lives elsewhere, came for a visit on Friday and found the body. He called the police.

Police said Masatoshi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I only realized she was dead on yesterday (Jan 2)," while Masumi told police she didn’t know their mother was dead.

According to police, Michiko's body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today