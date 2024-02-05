Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sightseeing boat spots man’s body floating in Osaka’s Dotonbori River

OSAKA

A man’s body was found floating in the Dotonbori River in Osaka on Sunday. The captain of a sightseeing boat contacted the authorities after spotting the body in Nishi Ward at around 12:35 p.m., Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the body had visible wounds inflicted to the head and neck. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

There were no means of identification on the body, police said. The deceased man was a bit overweight and wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. In addition to the two wounds inflicted on his head and neck, the man’s hoodie was ripped at the shoulder.

What lovely memories for those passengers!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

