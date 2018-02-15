Singaporean tied to Tokyo Olympics bid charged in court

A Singaporean man linked in media reports to helping Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Olympics was charged in a court on Thursday for lying to investigators.

Tan Tong Han, 35, was charged in the State Court for two offences under Singapore's Prevention of Corruption Act.

Both offences were for giving false information to an investigation officer from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau on May 5, 2015.

While the CPIB statements and the charge sheets did not say that the charges were related to the Tokyo Olympics bid case involving payouts to a bank account in Singapore, it said in May 2016 in response to an email enquiry from Kyodo News that it was working with French authorities on the case.

According to the charge sheet, Tan had given false information that S$547,819 (U.S.$417,494) transferred from the bank account of Pamodzi Consulting Sarl to that of his Singapore-registered company Black Tidings on March 27, 2014, was payment for sponsorship servicing and consultancy services.

He was also charged over giving an investigator false information that someone by the name of "John Pierre Bonor or someone impersonating one Papa Massata Diack" had tricked him into transferring S$524,064 from the bank account of Black Tidings to that of one Shobukhov Igor.

Tan was present in court when the charges were read to him and did not submit any plea. He is out on S$5,000 bail and his case will be mentioned again on March 15.

Under Singapore law, if convicted for the offense of giving false information, he could be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed up to a year, or both.

Japanese Olympic Committee Chairman Tsunekazu Takeda, who headed the 2020 bid committee, had said in a statement in 2016 that payments of S$2.8 million to a bank account in Singapore controlled by Tan, reportedly that of Black Tidings, were legitimate expenses paid for contracted work by him.

According to The Guardian newpaper, Tan was a consultant to Athlete Management and Services, a Dentsu Sports subsidiary based in Lucerne, Switzerland, that was set up to market and deliver the commercial rights granted to it by the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The account is also allegedly linked to Papa Massata Diack, a former consultant with the IAAF and son of disgraced former IAAF president Lamine Diack, a Senegalese businessman, sports administrator, and former athlete who is the subject of numerous investigations into corruption during his 1999-2015 tenure the association's chief.

