Singer Chihiro Onitsuka arrested after kicking ambulance

Police in Tokyo have arrested Japanese singer-songwriter Chihiro Onitsuka, 41, on suspicion of causing property damage after she kicked an ambulance on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:35 p.m. after the singer was playing pachinko with a friend near Ebisu Station, Fuji TV reported. After her companion fell ill, Onitsuka called for an ambulance and allegedly kicked the back door of the vehicle when it arrived. The fire department reported the property damage to police.

Police said Onitsuka, known for her 2000 hit single “Gekko," has admitted kicking the ambulance. She said she got enraged after a passerby said something insulting to her.

