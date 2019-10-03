Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Skeletal remains found in suitcase near river in Aichi Pref

3 Comments
AICHI

Police in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture, are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains which were found in a suitcase on a river embankment on Wednesday.

According to police, a workman cutting long grass along the Yahagifuru River at around 1:30 p.m. spotted the red suitcase about 10 meters down an embankment from a road, Fuji TV reported. He noticed a foul odor coming from the suitcase and called 110.

Police said the suitcase, which measured 70 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm, was locked and had to be pried open. Inside were human skeletal remains but the gender and age could not be determined. Police said the condition of the remains indicated the person had been dead for several months. They suspect the suitcase was tossed from a vehicle down the embankment.

3 Comments
They’ve also found an ID of a Chinese woman who had been reported missing.

Wow, that little tidbit was left out, thanks Educator.

What kind of suitcase?

