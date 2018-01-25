Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Skeletonized body found in storage case in apartment during moving preparations

9 Comments
MITO, Ibaraki

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, said a skeletonized body has been found inside a storage case in the apartment of a 57-year-old woman who was making preparations to move.

According to police, the woman found the plastic case in a closet at around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The woman, who has lived in the apartment since last year, called police after finding the case, which was too heavy for her to move, and asked them to check its contents.

Police said the skeletonized body was wrapped in a vinyl sheet, tied together by strings, inside the case measuring 30 centimeters high, 40 centimeters wide and 70 centimeters deep. While the age and gender remain unknown, the corpse was wearing clothes.

Police are questioning the woman further about the corpse.

She never noticed the case before? Something weird going on.

What the...? That is the strangest thing I've heard in a long time.

"I can't lift this case - better call the cops and have them move it for me".

> "I can't lift this case - better call the cops and have them move it for me".

..at 3:20 in the morning.

Judging by the size of the case, it was either a child or a petite adult.

But since apartments are clean before you move in, you can expect a confession soon

Or maybe a relative or friend hid it while she was out shopping. I know, some unknown person broke in and put it there. Or aliens transported it there after failed implantation experiments.

That's what they call "a skeleton in the closet". Where is Sherlock Holmes now that we need him?

I always call the cops when there is a case too heavy for me to move. I even recommended one particular station where they were extremely helpful and didn't even ask why that awful smell was coming from it.

