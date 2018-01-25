Skeletonized body found in storage case in apartment during moving preparations

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, said a skeletonized body has been found inside a storage case in the apartment of a 57-year-old woman who was making preparations to move.

According to police, the woman found the plastic case in a closet at around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The woman, who has lived in the apartment since last year, called police after finding the case, which was too heavy for her to move, and asked them to check its contents.

Police said the skeletonized body was wrapped in a vinyl sheet, tied together by strings, inside the case measuring 30 centimeters high, 40 centimeters wide and 70 centimeters deep. While the age and gender remain unknown, the corpse was wearing clothes.

Police are questioning the woman further about the corpse.

