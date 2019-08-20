Skeletonized remains found in Kagoshima mountain area

Police in Kagoshima said Tuesday they are investigating the discovery of a skeletonized body in the Yoshino nature park area.

According to police, the remains were found partially buried in a mountainous area at around 4:25 p.m. Monday. On Aug 13, a workman found what appeared to be a human bone fragment about 15 meters downhill and notified police who have been conducting a search of the area.

Police said the approximate age and gender of the corpse have not yet been determined and said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said there were no personal belongings on the remains.

© Japan Today