Slain teen parents hope U.S. gun control fight will continue, 30 years on

The parents of a 16-year-old Japanese high school student who was shot dead in Louisiana in 1992 hope the younger generation will carry on their decades-long fight for U.S. gun control as they marked on Tuesday the 30th anniversary of their son's fatal shooting.
Masaichi and Mieko Hattori, whose son Yoshihiro was shot by the owner of a house that he mistakenly went to for a Halloween party in Baton Rouge on Oct 17, 1992, are soon retiring from their work in calling for enhanced U.S. gun control measures.
Expressing hope that the next generation will be proactive in leading the fight, Masaichi, 75, said, "I hope they will reach out more to U.S. politicians." His 74-year-old wife said the couple would now have the time to deal with their son's death in their own way.
In the incident, Rodney Peairs shot Yoshihiro, an exchange student at McKinley Senior High School, after the boy and another student, whose family he was staying with, mistook Peairs's house as the venue for a Halloween party several doors away.
After the boys went to the back of Peairs's house dressed in Halloween costumes, he ordered them to "Freeze!" Hattori apparently did not understand the command, moved toward him, and was shot.
On Sunday, his host mother Holley Haymaker and others remembered Yoshihiro during an event at a church in Baton Rouge, saying, "Yoshi was an ideal exchange student, friendly, energetic, full of curiosity about his new world."
Yoshihiro was a member of the rugby club in Japan and also liked jazz dance. "He was taking jazz dance classes. He dressed for the night as John Travolta," Haymaker said, referring to the star of the hit disco movie "Saturday Night Fever."
The Hattori family sent a message to the event, saying, "Thanks to many people in Louisiana my son's dream of making America his second country has come true."
His parents set up a group called Yoshi Coalition with their supporters to call for stricter gun control in the United States. The parents will soon resign as advisers to the group.
Using compensation money they won in a civil suit against the shooter, the group has funded entities acting against gun violence in the United States.
They have also established a fund named after Yoshihiro to support U.S. high school students in their studies in Japan. The fund has welcomed 31 students to Japan since 1994.
In the years following their son's death, the parents have also spoken in public at a number of lectures in Japan. A documentary film, books and CDs have also been released detailing the incident.
"It was a cycle of making progress and taking a step backward," Masaichi said, looking back at the past 30 years in the United States, where gun violence has not stopped despite moves to tighten gun control.
Peairs claimed he used the gun in self-defense because he feared he was confronting an unknown person disguised in a costume. He was found not guilty during a criminal trial but was ordered to pay compensation of $653,000 to the Hattoris in a civil suit.
Yoshihiro was a second-year student at Asahigaoka Senior High School in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.
The parents immediately flew to Louisiana at the news of their son's death. Mieko said although she could not accept the reality of her son's death then, on her plane ride back to Japan, she was already preparing to launch a signature rally calling for stricter U.S. gun control.
At her son's funeral, she distributed campaign papers to participants, determined not to let her son's death be in vain, she said.
In 1993, she presented 1.8 million signatures collected in the petition drive at a meeting with then U.S. President Bill Clinton.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
TriniinJapan
Truly a sad story..I can’t imagine the grief over the years. Unfortunately gun violence in the US has only gotten worse.
KazukoHarmony
Unfortunately, there hasn’t been hardly any progress over the past three decades. According to the Pew Research Center, U.S. gun murder rates in 2020 were about the same as they were in 1992. And active shooter incidents have surged. So sad.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/02/03/what-the-data-says-about-gun-deaths-in-the-u-s/
Yubaru
I remember this well, and while their efforts are truly noble, and of course those in the states who are pushing for it as well, the sad fact remains, as long as the "right" to own a gun in America stays as it is, nothing will ever change.
It will always be, "wash-rinse-repeat" as the people as a whole are numb to it all, and dont care enough to put those into power who could change it!
TokyoLiving
It is very unfortunate that a country that considers itself to be "first world" cannot yet solve its immense and almost unsolvable problem of armed violence and much more difficult with domestic terrorists such as the NRA and the medieval conservatives who are rotting the country..
We hope that the new generations have more awareness, love for the country and enough intelligence to put an end to armed violence and all the immense social problems that are sinking the US..
TokyoLiving
Again, the more news I read from US, the more I love my safe, clean, civilized and free of guns JAPAN !!..
Fighto!
Unbelievable that the scum child killer was not locked away. Only a barbaric nation would legally permit their citizens to shoot dead unarmed children. I hope the shooter had a tortured life in the years after killing Yoshi, and suffered.
Rest in Peace, Yoshi.
The US is an incredibly violent and dangerous place. Anyone would be mad to visit.
wallace
Sadly, how many since?