crime

SMBC Nikko slapped with ¥300 million fine for market manipulation

TOKYO

The Japan Securities Dealers Association said Wednesday it has imposed a penalty of 300 million yen on SMBC Nikko Securities Inc for market manipulation, matching the highest fine previously issued by the organization.

According to the JSDA, SMBC Nikko illegally propped up the prices of 10 individual stock issues to stabilize them last year in "block offering" transactions.

The fine imposed on the brokerage by the JSDA is equal to that issued to Nomura Securities Inc. in connection with an insider trading scandal in 2012.

Some former SMBC Nikko executives have been charged in the scandal, while its President Yuichiro Kondo announced in November last year that he would resign once he finishes leading the brokerage's revamp.

Last month, the Tokyo District Court ordered SMBC Nikko to pay a fine of 700 million yen and a forfeiture of 4.47 billion yen for violating the financial instruments and exchange law.

Teruya Sugino, former deputy head of the brokerage's equities division, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.

In a block offering transaction, a brokerage mediates between large shareholders who want to sell chunks of shares and investors hoping to buy them during off-hours trading. The brokerage profits from the difference between the purchase and sale prices.

Until a banker ends up behind bars, there is no reason to think

things will change

I have always been suspicious of SMBC operations every since they wanted to charge me 5,000jpy per check to cash my U.S. stimulus checks and have me deposit and keep a minimum of $2,000 in may newly opened account with them or face a monthly penalty of I believe around $50.00/mth. it was a scam of an ugly proportions

Glad to know someone is watching them because they are SCAMMERS.

This theft on a grand scale and people should be prosecuted.

This bank should be closed down forever and ever.

Mark, I think you are talking about the SMBC bank; this article is about the securities arm SMBC Nikko, which has nothing to do with the bank.

Teruya Sugino, former deputy head of the brokerage's equities division, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.

Who said corporate crime pays?! That will show the bankers to follow the rules!

300 million yen. That'll show them. They will never do it again.

