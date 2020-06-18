Soap dispenser in Tokyo public toilet switched with one full of acidic liquid

Police in Tokyo said that a soap dispenser in a public toilet in Edogawa Ward was switched with another dispenser containing acidic liquid on Tuesday morning.

The ward office received a complaint from a man whose hands began stinging after he used what he thought was liquid soap provided in a public toilet in front of Funabori Station along the Toei Shinjuku Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. After receiving the complaint at around 8:40 a.m., a ward office maintenance employee checked the soap dispenser and confirmed that the container had been switched.

Police said the bottle was filled with a highly acidic solution and that the person who switched dispensers faces a charge of inflicting bodily injury.

After the incident, ward employees began retrieving soap dispensers in public toilets. The soap bottles were installed in Edogawa Ward’s public toilets as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Since Tuesday, there have been no other reports of injuries.

