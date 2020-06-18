Soap dispenser in Tokyo public toilet switched with one full of acidic liquid

Police in Tokyo said that a soap dispenser in a public toilet in Edogawa Ward was switched with another dispenser containing acidic liquid on Tuesday morning.
The ward office received a complaint from a man whose hands began stinging after he used what he thought was liquid soap provided in a public toilet in front of Funabori Station along the Toei Shinjuku Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. After receiving the complaint at around 8:40 a.m., a ward office maintenance employee checked the soap dispenser and confirmed that the container had been switched.
Police said the bottle was filled with a highly acidic solution and that the person who switched dispensers faces a charge of inflicting bodily injury.
After the incident, ward employees began retrieving soap dispensers in public toilets. The soap bottles were installed in Edogawa Ward’s public toilets as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.
Since Tuesday, there have been no other reports of injuries.© Japan Today
0 Comments
Login to comment
Tom Young
That's evil.
Bjorn Tomention
Wow that is evil alright, now people will think twice about washing their hands in public places right when they need to be doing it more than ever, who ever did this needs to caught and taken out of circulation, now lets hope the copy cats dont get on to it.