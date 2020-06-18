Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Soap dispenser in Tokyo public toilet switched with one full of acidic liquid

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said that a soap dispenser in a public toilet in Edogawa Ward was switched with another dispenser containing acidic liquid on Tuesday morning. 

The ward office received a complaint from a man whose hands began stinging after he used what he thought was liquid soap provided in a public toilet in front of Funabori Station along the Toei Shinjuku Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. After receiving the complaint at around 8:40 a.m., a ward office maintenance employee checked the soap dispenser and confirmed that the container had been switched. 

Police said the bottle was filled with a highly acidic solution and that the person who switched dispensers faces a charge of inflicting bodily injury.

After the incident, ward employees began retrieving soap dispensers in public toilets. The soap bottles were installed in Edogawa Ward’s public toilets as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Since Tuesday, there have been no other reports of injuries.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

That's evil.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wow that is evil alright, now people will think twice about washing their hands in public places right when they need to be doing it more than ever, who ever did this needs to caught and taken out of circulation, now lets hope the copy cats dont get on to it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Aesthetically Pleasing House Décor Items Under ¥1,000

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog