Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

SoftBank ex-worker gets suspended sentence over info leakage

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese court Friday sentenced a former employee of SoftBank Corp to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and a 1 million yen fine over leaking the company's 5G network technology information to Rakuten Mobile Inc.

The Tokyo District Court convicted Kuniaki Aiba, who had worked at SoftBank Group Corp's mobile phone service subsidiary but moved to Rakuten.

Aiba was arrested in January last year on suspicion of violating Japan's unfair competition prevention laws. He had allegedly transferred data related to SoftBank's 5G technology to his email account. He joined Rakuten Group Inc's wireless unit soon after leaving SoftBank in December 2019.

Presiding Judge Masakazu Kamakura said of the ruling that Aiba leaked the information for his own benefit at Rakuten Mobile, describing his motives as "selfish and malicious."

But when explaining the granting of a suspended sentence, Kamakura said that the case for Aiba purposefully seeking an unfair advantage over SoftBank was "not strong" enough.

While the defense claimed Aiba was innocent as the leaked information did not constitute trade secrets, Kamakura refuted the argument, saying it did because the data was important and confidential to SoftBank.

According to Rakuten, Aiba had quit the company as of Jan 15, 2021.

In September 2020, Rakuten started offering unlimited data services using ultrafast 5G networks for 2,980 yen per month, much lower than other major mobile phone service operators in Japan amid intensifying competition.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo