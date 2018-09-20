Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Son arrested after assaulting father in argument over money

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 44-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he beat his 68-year-old father about the head with a metal baton.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Muneharu Sugiyama, who lives with his father, has admitted assaulting his father but denied intent to kill, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted as saying he became outraged after his father turned down his request for money and started beating him about the head for about 20 minutes.

The father was taken to hospital where his injuries will take about one month to heal, police said.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Get off your @ss and get a job you lazy slug. Here's hoping he spends a long time in jail, and his father can move away and change his name in the meantime.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo