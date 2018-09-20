Son arrested after assaulting father in argument over money

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 44-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he beat his 68-year-old father about the head with a metal baton.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Muneharu Sugiyama, who lives with his father, has admitted assaulting his father but denied intent to kill, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted as saying he became outraged after his father turned down his request for money and started beating him about the head for about 20 minutes.

The father was taken to hospital where his injuries will take about one month to heal, police said.

