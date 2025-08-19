 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Son arrested on suspicion of killing 93-year-old father in Akita Prefecture

0 Comments
AKITA

Police in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 93-year-old father at their home on Monday.

Police said Fujiyuki Shindo has admitted stabbing his father Fujiyoshi multiple times, TV Asahi reported.

The victim’s 80-year-old wife called 110 just after 1 p.m. Monday to report that she had returned home and found her husband collapsed and bleeding extensively from several parts of his body, TV Asahi reported. Police said Shindo was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police initially thought that Shindo had been attacked by a bear, but an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be hemorrhagic shock due to multiple stab wounds.

Police said Shindo’s son had been home at the time and told them he was in another room and had heard nothing.

However, during questioning, Shindo admitted killing his father. Several knives were found in his room.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog