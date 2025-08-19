Son arrested on suspicion of killing 93-year-old father in Akita Prefecture

Police in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 93-year-old father at their home on Monday.

Police said Fujiyuki Shindo has admitted stabbing his father Fujiyoshi multiple times, TV Asahi reported.

The victim’s 80-year-old wife called 110 just after 1 p.m. Monday to report that she had returned home and found her husband collapsed and bleeding extensively from several parts of his body, TV Asahi reported. Police said Shindo was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police initially thought that Shindo had been attacked by a bear, but an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be hemorrhagic shock due to multiple stab wounds.

Police said Shindo’s son had been home at the time and told them he was in another room and had heard nothing.

However, during questioning, Shindo admitted killing his father. Several knives were found in his room.

© Japan Today