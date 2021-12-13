Son arrested over murder of 88-year-old mother

Police in Kamigori, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 88-year-old mother at their home. on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect lived with his mother and elder sister, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he is accused of stabbing his mother, Shizuko Nishikawa, multiple times with a knife on Saturday afternoon.

At around 11:40 p.m., the victim’s 64-year-old daughter came home and found her collapsed and bleeding in the bathroom on the first floor. She immediately called 119. Nishikawa was taken to hospital where he she was pronounced dead.

Her son’s whereabouts were unknown at the time. Police said a patrol car spotted him inside a vehicle on a street in Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture, at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police quoted the suspect as saying he “doesn’t remember” or “doesn’t know” any details surrounding the homicide.

