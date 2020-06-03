Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Son arrested over murder of mother in Aomori home

0 Comments
AOMORI

Police in Aomori City have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old mother at their home last week.

According to police, Shun Sato has admitted to killing his mother Junko Sato by beating her about the head and face with a hammer sometime between May 28 and May 31, Fuji TV reported. Police said the woman had at least 10 injuries to her head and face.

Sato called police at around 3 p.m. on May 31 and said he had found his mother's body in the living room after he returned home from an outing.

Sato was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said he has admitted to the crime and quoted him as saying there was bad blood between his mother and himself. He moved into the house with his mother in mid-May after his father died.

Sato told police he disposed of the hammer on the grounds of a shrine in Hirosaki City where it was found.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Japan COVID-19 Travel Bans

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Dentist in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon