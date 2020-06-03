Son arrested over murder of mother in Aomori home

Police in Aomori City have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old mother at their home last week.

According to police, Shun Sato has admitted to killing his mother Junko Sato by beating her about the head and face with a hammer sometime between May 28 and May 31, Fuji TV reported. Police said the woman had at least 10 injuries to her head and face.

Sato called police at around 3 p.m. on May 31 and said he had found his mother's body in the living room after he returned home from an outing.

Sato was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said he has admitted to the crime and quoted him as saying there was bad blood between his mother and himself. He moved into the house with his mother in mid-May after his father died.

Sato told police he disposed of the hammer on the grounds of a shrine in Hirosaki City where it was found.

