Son suspected after 59-year-old mother found dead in Shizuoka home

Police in Shizuoka City said Saturday that a 59-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her home on Friday. Police believe the woman, Maya Ishikawa, was stabbed by her 25-year-old son, who lives in Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, Ishikawa's son was also found with what they believe was a self-inflicted knife wound, and is currently in hospital, local media reported.

Police said the Ishikawa’s body was found by her husband when he returned home at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The husband also received a knife wound to his hand. He told police he was injured by his son when he tried to stop him from stabbing himself in the stomach.

The mother was taken to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the son in in a serious condition and will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

