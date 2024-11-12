 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is a popular streamer on YouTube Image: AFP/File
crime

S Korean prosecutors indict controversial American streamer Johnny Somali

1 Comment
SEOUL

Controversial YouTuber and Twitch streamer Johnny Somali has been indicted for "causing a commotion" at a convenience store in South Korea, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

They said American national Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is not allowed to leave South Korea because of a travel ban linked to the case.

"He was indicted on Monday without detention for creating a commotion at a convenience store in October," a spokesman for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office told AFP.

A convenience store employee reported Somali to the police on October 17 when he confronted a worker after being told not to drink alcohol inside the store.

He is also accused of making sexist remarks towards the worker.

Somali has dominated headlines in the country for a series of stunts, including kissing and twerking by a statue memorialising Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery –- euphemistically called "comfort women" –- by the Japanese military during World War II.

The incident, which appeared in a now-removed video on his YouTube channel, drew strong backlash and condemnation.

He later issued an apology.

"I want to apologize to the Korean people. I was not aware of the significance of the statue... It was just an entertainment for my audience," he said in a video posted online.

Somali also caused controversy in neighboring Japan for his behavior, including taunting subway commuters about Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the two cities devastated by U.S. nuclear bombs in 1945.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I kinda hope he gets off light...then crosses the border and tries pulling that crap in NK. That will be the last we ever hear of this bellend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo