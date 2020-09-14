Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The plight of South Korea's comfort women has been a thorny issue between Seoul and Tokyo for decades, with Korean campaigners pushing for Japan to apologise Photo: AFP
crime

South Korean sex slave campaigner charged with embezzlement

7 Comments
By Jung Yeon-je
SEOUL

An activist-turned-MP has been indicted for embezzling more than 100 million won donated to help elderly victims used by Japan as wartime sex slaves, South Korean officials said Monday.

Youn Mee-hyang spent more than 100 million won ($85,000) intended for so-called "comfort women" -- a euphemism for women abused by Japan during WWII -- "for personal use without expenditure statements," prosecutors said.

The misuse happened over a period of nine years, they said, but did not elaborate further.

Media reports have alleged Youn embezzled funds to buy apartments and to pay for her daughters' tuition in the United States.

The scandal first emerged in May when Lee Yong-soo, a prominent 91-year-old survivor, accused the group and its former leader of exploiting comfort women to collect government funds and public donations.

A thorny issue between Seoul and Tokyo for decades, the activist group has campaigned for compensation and an apology from Japan.

But Lee said little money had been spent on their cause, raising questions about whether the organisation had focused more on enriching itself rather than helping the ageing victims -- and prompting prosecutors to investigate.

Youn was also charged with faking documents to secure the group more than 360 million won in government funds which it was not entitled.

Prosecutors also accused her of dereliction of duty, saying she had damaged the organisation by purchasing a shelter home outside Seoul above market price.

Youn denied all the charges, stating all donations were used in the public interest and that she "never used them for personal gain".

Tokyo says it has repeatedly apologised and maintains that all historical compensation issues between the two nations were settled under the 1965 treaty that re-established diplomatic relations between them.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

7 Comments
Login to comment

This is despicable beyond belief, and it is exactly the same thing I mentioned before.

This "activist group" never stood for anything but lining its own pockets, while continuing to fan the flame of anti-Japanese hatred. That this person used this fund that was meant for the Comfort Women for their own personal use, I cannot even begin to describe how sickening that is.

And look at those ignorant people in the photo. Japan HAS apologized to the Comfort Women, twice in fact on official record including back in 2015. How ironic that these people are the very people that accuse Japan of whitewashing and denying history.

No one should wonder why the Japanese government is hesitant to further settle any claims, when this is the kind of thing they are subject to. Why pay money and apologize, when groups like these seek to have them nullified and continue the anti-Japanese ignorance?

And down voting is not a proper response.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

people who cry for pointless "reparations" even after everything is settled are pretty much the same everywhere, they just want easy cash...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Wow, this woman... What a piece of trash

1 ( +2 / -1 )

There have also been plenty of times that Japanese politicians have denied colonial and wartime tragedies ever happened too.

Right wingers parade around in mock military uniforms at Yasukuni shrine celebrating the spectacle they cause.

Not much regret on display in Japan for the millions killed under Japanese Imperialism either by way of memorials.

Actions not words are needed if Japan is to convince Koreans.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

Disgusting, but not surprising. And this is why these "activists" should be ignored by Japan. No one deserves one more yen, there is no issue any more.

Let us hope PM Suga retains PM Abes super tough stance against Korean bullying, and does not try to improve relations.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The indicted MP was from the same party as the president, Moon. Sorry, can't read Hangul, but at the time of this posting the English sites for Yonhap, Chosun Ilbo, Hankyoreh, make not mention of this. The Korean Herald has an article but it's not the headlines, and there aren't any articles about Moon slamming this corruption.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is nothing surprising here. ALL money collecting, no matter how good the cause, produces corruption. The temptation to put their hand in the cookie jar is just too irresistible for many folks. Only those more equal than others are able to get away with this type of shenanigan and enjoy their ill-gotten gains.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel