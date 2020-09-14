South Korean sex slave campaigner charged with embezzlement

An activist-turned-MP has been indicted for embezzling more than 100 million won donated to help elderly victims used by Japan as wartime sex slaves, South Korean officials said Monday.
Youn Mee-hyang spent more than 100 million won ($85,000) intended for so-called "comfort women" -- a euphemism for women abused by Japan during WWII -- "for personal use without expenditure statements," prosecutors said.
The misuse happened over a period of nine years, they said, but did not elaborate further.
Media reports have alleged Youn embezzled funds to buy apartments and to pay for her daughters' tuition in the United States.
The scandal first emerged in May when Lee Yong-soo, a prominent 91-year-old survivor, accused the group and its former leader of exploiting comfort women to collect government funds and public donations.
A thorny issue between Seoul and Tokyo for decades, the activist group has campaigned for compensation and an apology from Japan.
But Lee said little money had been spent on their cause, raising questions about whether the organisation had focused more on enriching itself rather than helping the ageing victims -- and prompting prosecutors to investigate.
Youn was also charged with faking documents to secure the group more than 360 million won in government funds which it was not entitled.
Prosecutors also accused her of dereliction of duty, saying she had damaged the organisation by purchasing a shelter home outside Seoul above market price.
Youn denied all the charges, stating all donations were used in the public interest and that she "never used them for personal gain".
Tokyo says it has repeatedly apologised and maintains that all historical compensation issues between the two nations were settled under the 1965 treaty that re-established diplomatic relations between them.© 2020 AFP
oldman_13
This is despicable beyond belief, and it is exactly the same thing I mentioned before.
This "activist group" never stood for anything but lining its own pockets, while continuing to fan the flame of anti-Japanese hatred. That this person used this fund that was meant for the Comfort Women for their own personal use, I cannot even begin to describe how sickening that is.
And look at those ignorant people in the photo. Japan HAS apologized to the Comfort Women, twice in fact on official record including back in 2015. How ironic that these people are the very people that accuse Japan of whitewashing and denying history.
No one should wonder why the Japanese government is hesitant to further settle any claims, when this is the kind of thing they are subject to. Why pay money and apologize, when groups like these seek to have them nullified and continue the anti-Japanese ignorance?
And down voting is not a proper response.
finally rich
people who cry for pointless "reparations" even after everything is settled are pretty much the same everywhere, they just want easy cash...
SPRING
Wow, this woman... What a piece of trash
kurisupisu
There have also been plenty of times that Japanese politicians have denied colonial and wartime tragedies ever happened too.
Right wingers parade around in mock military uniforms at Yasukuni shrine celebrating the spectacle they cause.
Not much regret on display in Japan for the millions killed under Japanese Imperialism either by way of memorials.
Actions not words are needed if Japan is to convince Koreans.
Fighto!
Disgusting, but not surprising. And this is why these "activists" should be ignored by Japan. No one deserves one more yen, there is no issue any more.
Let us hope PM Suga retains PM Abes super tough stance against Korean bullying, and does not try to improve relations.
dbsaiya
The indicted MP was from the same party as the president, Moon. Sorry, can't read Hangul, but at the time of this posting the English sites for Yonhap, Chosun Ilbo, Hankyoreh, make not mention of this. The Korean Herald has an article but it's not the headlines, and there aren't any articles about Moon slamming this corruption.
u_s__reamer
There is nothing surprising here. ALL money collecting, no matter how good the cause, produces corruption. The temptation to put their hand in the cookie jar is just too irresistible for many folks. Only those more equal than others are able to get away with this type of shenanigan and enjoy their ill-gotten gains.