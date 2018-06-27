Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Sports club owner arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage girl

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old sports club owner on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to police, Ryo Abe, who is also a sports coach from Imaizumi, Hadano City, has admitted to the charge. Fuji TV reported that the crime allegedly occurred between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 30 at the club operated by Abe in Hiratsuka City. Police say he is accused of groping the girl and sexually assaulting her.

On June 1, the victim’s father filed a criminal complaint at Hiratsuka police station.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The fact the fact that it happened the night of May 30th, and the next day her father filed a criminal complaint lends credence to the accusations. In addition to his confession that is

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

But you know as well as I, that it is very likely this case will be dropped by the prosecutors without explanation, in other words a big brown envelope is in her future

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Making the Best of It: Creating Positive Outcomes from Negative Situations at School

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tashirojima (Cat Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Narita

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice