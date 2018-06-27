Sports club owner arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage girl

Police in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old sports club owner on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to police, Ryo Abe, who is also a sports coach from Imaizumi, Hadano City, has admitted to the charge. Fuji TV reported that the crime allegedly occurred between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 30 at the club operated by Abe in Hiratsuka City. Police say he is accused of groping the girl and sexually assaulting her.

On June 1, the victim’s father filed a criminal complaint at Hiratsuka police station.

© Japan Today