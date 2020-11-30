Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Sri Lankan man arrested for arranging fake marriage with Japanese woman

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 29-year-old Sri Lankan man in Japan has been arrested for allegedly arranging a fake marriage between a compatriot and a Japanese woman, who applied to do so on social media in exchange for money, police said.

The police suspect that Tharaka Wishvanath Amarasena was planning to run a fake marriage business with a Japanese man in his 20s who has already been charged, in a bid to enable Sri Lankan men residing in Japan to acquire spouse visas by marrying Japanese women.

The pair are suspected of paying five Japanese women between 100,000 yen and 400,000 yen to marry Sri Lankan men, the police said. The five responded to a social media post seeking women aged 18 or older who need cash.

In around October last year, the Sri Lankan suspect allegedly submitted fake paperwork indicating that a 24-year-old Sri Lankan man and a 25-year-old Japanese woman had married to the Narita city office in Chiba Prefecture, according to the police.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog