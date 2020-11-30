Sri Lankan man arrested for arranging fake marriage with Japanese woman

A 29-year-old Sri Lankan man in Japan has been arrested for allegedly arranging a fake marriage between a compatriot and a Japanese woman, who applied to do so on social media in exchange for money, police said.

The police suspect that Tharaka Wishvanath Amarasena was planning to run a fake marriage business with a Japanese man in his 20s who has already been charged, in a bid to enable Sri Lankan men residing in Japan to acquire spouse visas by marrying Japanese women.

The pair are suspected of paying five Japanese women between 100,000 yen and 400,000 yen to marry Sri Lankan men, the police said. The five responded to a social media post seeking women aged 18 or older who need cash.

In around October last year, the Sri Lankan suspect allegedly submitted fake paperwork indicating that a 24-year-old Sri Lankan man and a 25-year-old Japanese woman had married to the Narita city office in Chiba Prefecture, according to the police.

