Stabbing of man in Aichi possibly linked to arson suspect

A man in his 40s was stabbed at a factory in central Japan on Friday night, prompting police to investigate whether a Brazilian man later arrested in connection with a nearby arson case was involved, investigators said.

Police received an emergency call around 9:50 p.m. saying an employee had been stabbed with a knife at an Inoac Corp plant in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. The victim was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

About an hour later, police officers discovered a fire while visiting an apartment building around 2 kilometers away in connection with the stabbing. They arrested a 58-year-old Brazilian resident of the building on suspicion of arson.

© KYODO