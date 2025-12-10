 Japan Today
crime

Staff member arrested over death of 90-year-old woman at nursing home

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old certified care worker in connection with the death of a 90-year-old female resident at the Yurakuen nursing home.

Police said Kinichi Kanomata, who is from Kanzaki in Chiba Prefecture, allegedly punched Tomi Tsubaki several times in the face between 3:55 and 4:10 a.m. on Dec 4, causing injuries including cerebral hemorrhage, Kyodo News reported.

Tsubaki died at a hospital on Tuesday.

According to the facility, another staff member discovered bruises on Tsubaki's face. She was in a four-person room, and security camera footage captured her screams of "It hurts" and "Why did you hit me?"

Police said Kanomata has admitted to the allegation and said he lost his temper because Tsubaki resisted him while he was assisting her.

Most care givers are loving and caring but some simply UNFIT to be around humans , I have seen it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Police said Kanomata has admitted to the allegation and said he lost his temper because Tsubaki resisted him while he was assisting her.

If he persists to resist, do not assist.

If he dies, he dies - just don't let it be by your hand.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

