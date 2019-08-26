Stationery company releases anti-groping stamp

A stamp designed to help deter inappropriate behavior such as groping on trains and stalking went on sale Tuesday.
According to Shachihata Inc, a Nagoya-based company known for manufacturing personal seals and stamp pads, the product will use a colorless, transparent ink that only becomes visible under ultraviolet light. It will come with a blacklight that can be used to shine on a stamped object to illuminate the seal mark, which is the figure of an open palm, the company said.
The product is hoped to aid in the identification of perpetrators of indecent acts if stamped onto their hands or belongings.
The stationery company began production of the stamp after a heated discussion on social media about ways to repel train gropers, stating on Twitter in May, "We will do our best to address it as soon as possible. This is not a joke, we are serious."
The retail price for a set including a strap costs 2,700 yen, and is available on Shachihata's official online shop.
The company has plans to improve the product based on user feedback, although no specific date has been set for when a revised product will go on sale.
"We hope it will be of some help in encouraging society to keep an eye on troublesome behavior and addressing the issue," the company's public relations official said.© KYODO
0 Comments
Login to comment
Derek Grebe
What a waste of time. An unscrupulous woman hoping to make a quick buck can stamp anyone she chooses and leave him in the 99.97% guilty camp, having to fork out a bundle to keep his job.
Just shout "Don't touch me" when you get groped, and the spineless turds who get off on this assault will shrink away.
Or install cameras on the trains, like they've been threatening to do for at least 15 years.
Nah, flog them a cutesy plastic nick-nack in a kawaii colour instead.
thepersoniamnow
Ok, and it should be a crime to stamp someone whos innocent as well. I can just see the probs arising.
Tony G
Finally！I'm going to need at least 20 of these to stop all the women constantly trying to grope me. Stop gropers !
Eleonora
Instead of producing all sorts of gadgets, why doesn't Japanese education system focus on teaching students and people that groping someone on the train is not acceptable, and that they should respect other people's bodies?
The gadgets are not solving the problem, it's like putting a band-aid on a hemorrhage.
If you want to solve the problem you should aim for its root.
The government should also try to reduce the stress everyone has in their life (together with the strict society manners that create it), as I think that's part of the problem: people don't socialize, they don't have friends or are in a relationship, thus they are ore prone to groping strangers, maybe.
daito_hak
That's the regrettable thing....
Vince Black
What a joke. Instead of investing in EDUCATION, teaching women to speak out and lash out at groping, money is being thrown at these useless and laughable gimmicks. Sure, let's all watch the groping cases plummet with this invention!