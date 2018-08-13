Still no trial date set for suspect in 2015 abduction, murder of two children

Local residents and friends of two children abducted and murdered on Aug 13, 2015, last year paid their respects Monday by visiting the parking lot where the girl's body was dumped in Takatsuki, Osaka, and the mountainous area where the boy's body was found.

The suspect in the murder of the two children -- Natsumi Hirata and her classmate Ryota Hoshino, both 12 -- has remained uncooperative, refusing to discuss the crimes, leaving prosecutors unable to set a date for the opening session of his trial, Fuji TV reported Monday.

Prosecutors in Osaka indicted Koji Yamada, 48, in October 2015. He was arrested on Aug 21 that year for dumping Hirata's body in the parking lot on the night of Aug 13. He initially said that he invited Hirata to get into his minivan earlier that day, but claimed that another man in the front passenger seat beat her to death in the back seat before he knew it. He said the other man dumped the body in the parking lot.

The boy's body was found on Aug 21 in a mountainous area that Yamada visited just before being arrested.

Since then, Yamada has refused to say anything about Hirata or Hoshino’s fate. A psychiatric evaluation was inconclusive about whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.

An autopsy revealed that Hirata suffocated to death after her mouth was covered with duct tape. Her body also had 30 stab wounds on it. But police have not been able to determine where and when Yamada killed the girl, they have found no knife, nor have they found any bloodstains in his minivan or at his apartment. They also believe Hirata's body might have been wrapped in a sheet when it was taken to the parking lot.

Furthermore, police have been unable to prove conclusively that Yamada killed Hoshino.

Surveillance camera footage from a convenience store in Kashiwara, taken at around 12:35 p.m. on the day the two children disappeared, shows Yamada buying two roles of duct tape.

However, police said that there were no fingerprints on the duct tape found on the victims' head and hands, nor any fingerprints on their clothes. Surveillance camera footage taken as at gas station in Hirakata about an hour before Hirata's body was found shows Yamada wearing gloves as he fills up his car.

Yamada surfaced as a suspect after police analyzed street surveillance camera footage along the national route between Keihan Neyagawashi Station, where Hirata and Hoshino were last seen at around 5:09 a.m. on Aug 13, and the parking lot of the distribution center where Hirata’s body was left.

The license plate of each vehicle caught on camera was checked one by one and an ash-gray minivan appeared to resemble the one that was seen going in and out of the parking lot an hour before Hirata’s body was found. That led police to Yamada.

Surveillance camera footage also showed Yamada’s minivan on a street near the arcade twice between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

On Aug 21, 2015, before dawn, police started following Yamada’s minivan, which went to the mountainous area in Kashiwara. After Yamada left, police searched the area and found Hoshino’s body, Fuji TV reported. They believe Yamada may have been checking to see if Hoshino's body was still there.

Police then tracked the minivan and apprehended Yamada while he was stopped at a traffic light in Osaka.

