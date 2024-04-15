 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Stolen ¥10 mil gold bowl found in secondhand store

3 Comments
TOKYO

A pure gold bowl priced at around 10 million yen that was stolen from a Tokyo department store last week was confiscated on Monday at a secondhand store in the capital, according to police.

Masaru Horie, who was arrested Saturday for the theft, is believed to have received about 1.8 million yen for the bowl at a different secondhand store in Koto Ward. It was then resold to the one in Taito Ward where it was confiscated.

The 32-year-old allegedly stole the vessel at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday as it being displayed at a special exhibition and sale event at the Takashimaya department store's Nihombashi branch in central Tokyo.

He allegedly sold it to the store in Koto Ward at about 1:30 p.m. the same day, presenting his identification. The transaction to the store in Taito Ward was completed the same day.

The president of the company that sponsored the exhibition confirmed the bowl's authenticity by checking its engraving and weight.

Horie told police he thought he could use it to drink tea from but ultimately decided that "it was better to sell it for cash."

Idiot!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Exhibitor's incompetence rescued by thief's.

Ginza tonight, boys!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

not the sharpest tool in the box but he has style

0 ( +0 / -0 )

S… for brains!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

