Store owner killed, robbed in Wakayama Prefecture

A 66-year-old store owner was found dead and money stolen from his cash register in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Local media reported that at around 8:30 a.m., an employee of the store found the owner, Masatomi Daido, lying face down in the store's kitchen with blood coming from the back of his head, and called 119. Daido was taken to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, where he was confirmed dead due to a fractured skull.

Police said they learned that about 50,000 yen was missing from the store's cash register.

According to police, the store was not locked when the employee arrived. The cash register had not been broken. Daido's family said he had left for work just after 7 a.m.

