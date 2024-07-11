 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: 114320118_iStock.com_joel-t
crime

Store owner killed, robbed in Wakayama Prefecture

2 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A 66-year-old store owner was found dead and money stolen from his cash register in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Local media reported that at around 8:30 a.m., an employee of the store found the owner, Masatomi Daido, lying face down in the store's kitchen with blood coming from the back of his head, and called 119. Daido was taken to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, where he was confirmed dead due to a fractured skull.

Police said they learned that about 50,000 yen was missing from the store's cash register.

According to police, the store was not locked when the employee arrived. The cash register had not been broken. Daido's family said he had left for work just after 7 a.m.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Murdered for ¥50,000 ($300). Sickening. If this killer is not caught, he will almost certainly rob and kill again.

RIP to this poor shopkeeper.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This sucks.

RIP.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog