crime

Stray cat seen with arrow sticking out of its body

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, said Monday that a stray cat with an arrow protruding from its body was reported by a woman, and that whoever shot the arrow faces a charge of violating the Animal Welfare Law.

According to police reports, the woman, who is in her 70s, called police on Saturday after spotting the stricken cat in her garden, Kyodo News reported. She estimated that the protruding part of the arrow was about 10 cms long.

The woman said the stray cat would often come to her garden where she would feed it. She said she made repeated attempts to capture the cat so it could receive medical treatment but it would constantly run away.

Police said the car has not been seen since Sunday.

Find whoever did that and you'll have found a psychopath.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Seen a similar story on youtube korean animal volunteers channel. They havent find the guy but the cat was saved because they managed to catch it with a cage i think. The timing is important since the infection will spread fast... hope someone helps it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Thirty years isolation in a padded room and straight jacket for the psychopath responsible.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

