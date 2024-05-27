 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Student suspected of spraying graffiti at Emperor Meiji's mausoleum in Kyoto

KYOTO

A high school student was referred to prosecutors Monday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a stone fence and a washbasin at the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji earlier this month in Kyoto.

The 15-year-old local male student, suspected of damaging property, has admitted to the allegation, telling police, "I did it to get rid of my frustration," they said.

He allegedly sprayed graffiti on the fence and the special washbasin used for cleansing hands before entering a sacred site before dawn on May 4, police said.

The fence and washbasin are both located at the top of the main staircase of 230 steps and accessible anytime, according to an office of the Imperial Household Agency managing the area. The office filed a criminal complaint after the incident.

