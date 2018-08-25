Student who was using smartphone while riding bike indicted for hitting, killing pedestrian

A 19-year-old male college student has been sent to prosecutors on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after he fatally hit a pedestrian with his mountain bike.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on June 25 in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Chosei Matsuda, 62, was walking along a sidewalk when he was hit from the front by the student riding his bike without its light on. The student was also using his smartphone to listen to music through earphones.

He told police he couldn’t hear anything and took his eyes off the sidewalk just for a few seconds and didn’t notice anyone ahead of him.

Matsuda was knocked to the pavement and died from a head injury the next day.

