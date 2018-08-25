Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Student who was using smartphone while riding bike indicted for hitting, killing pedestrian

TSUKUBA

A 19-year-old male college student has been sent to prosecutors on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after he fatally hit a pedestrian with his mountain bike.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on June 25 in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Chosei Matsuda, 62, was walking along a sidewalk when he was hit from the front by the student riding his bike without its light on. The student was also using his smartphone to listen to music through earphones.

He told police he couldn’t hear anything and took his eyes off the sidewalk just for a few seconds and didn’t notice anyone ahead of him.

Matsuda was knocked to the pavement and died from a head injury the next day.

Good! Bikes are a menace enough already, add the element of smart phones and ear phones and death is literally waiting to happen!

One year for every year of the old guys life!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

atleast 20 years please, highly publicised too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

