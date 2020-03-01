Man arrested for abandoning body of construction company exec

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of 45-year-old executive of a construction company for which he did some work.

According to police, the suspect -- Yoshihiro Kitamura who works as a subcontractor -- abandoned the body of company board member Shinichi Wakashima in his (Kitamura’s) apartment in Kannabe-cho, Sankei Shimbun reported. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. on Feb 27 by Wakashima’s colleague.

The apartment is in a building used as a dormitory for employees and subcontractors of Wakashima’s company.

Police said believe Kitamura killed Wakashima over a financial dispute after 6 p.m. on Feb 26. An autopsy showed that Wakashima was strangled to death.

Police said Kitamura has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he doesn’t know anything about it.

