Egyptian sumo wrestler referred to prosecutors over car accident

Police referred Egyptian sumo wrestler Osunaarashi to prosecutors on Wednesday for allegedly driving without a license when his car collided with another in central Japan last month.

The 25-year-old had initially told police and the Japan Sumo Association that his wife was behind the wheel, but investigative sources said they have confirmed through security camera footage that he was the driver.

Following past traffic accidents involving wrestlers, the association bans sumo wrestlers from driving.

Osunaarashi, who competes in sumo's second-tier juryo division, is suspected of hitting another vehicle on Jan 3 in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture, while driving without possessing a valid license, according to the sources.

The JSA announced his withdrawal from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo after the incident and said the wrestler did not report the case right away to the association.

"It is a matter of regret that this incident has occurred. We will discuss how to handle this case after prosecutors conclude their investigation and make a decision," the sport's governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

Osunaarashi's stablemaster Otake said he will wait for the JSA's decision instead of handing in the wrestler's resignation right away.

"I think he regrets it. I've told him one has to be humble climbing up the ladder, but he did not adequately grasp the meaning of that," Otake said. "I'm sorry to all of his fans."

Osunaarashi, the first African-born sumo wrestler, made his elite makuuchi division debut in 2013 and reached No. 1 maegashira, the sport's fifth-highest rank, in 2015.

The traditional Japanese sport has been rocked by a series of scandals in recent months, including an assault that led to the retirement of Mongolian grand champion Harumafuji in November. In January, a senior sumo referee announced his resignation after he was found to have sexually harassed a teenage referee.

