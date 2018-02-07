Egyptian sumo wrestler referred to prosecutors over car accident

Police referred Egyptian sumo wrestler Osunaarashi to prosecutors on Wednesday for allegedly driving without a license when his car collided with another in central Japan last month.
The 25-year-old had initially told police and the Japan Sumo Association that his wife was behind the wheel, but investigative sources said they have confirmed through security camera footage that he was the driver.
Following past traffic accidents involving wrestlers, the association bans sumo wrestlers from driving.
Osunaarashi, who competes in sumo's second-tier juryo division, is suspected of hitting another vehicle on Jan 3 in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture, while driving without possessing a valid license, according to the sources.
The JSA announced his withdrawal from the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo after the incident and said the wrestler did not report the case right away to the association.
"It is a matter of regret that this incident has occurred. We will discuss how to handle this case after prosecutors conclude their investigation and make a decision," the sport's governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.
Osunaarashi's stablemaster Otake said he will wait for the JSA's decision instead of handing in the wrestler's resignation right away.
"I think he regrets it. I've told him one has to be humble climbing up the ladder, but he did not adequately grasp the meaning of that," Otake said. "I'm sorry to all of his fans."
Osunaarashi, the first African-born sumo wrestler, made his elite makuuchi division debut in 2013 and reached No. 1 maegashira, the sport's fifth-highest rank, in 2015.
The traditional Japanese sport has been rocked by a series of scandals in recent months, including an assault that led to the retirement of Mongolian grand champion Harumafuji in November. In January, a senior sumo referee announced his resignation after he was found to have sexually harassed a teenage referee.© KYODO
Yubaru
Once, a very, very, long time ago, I drove my friend's car back from the club, as he was drunk, and he asked me to drive for him, as he did not want his car towed away. At the time, I only had a state-side license and was not approved to drive here in Japan.
Luck was not with me that night, I was pulled over during at a routine drunk driver check point, and got taken in to the police station for driving without a valid Japanese, or SOFA approved license.
We (my friend paid 3/4's ) paid a fine that was close to ￥200,000, and I was given a stern warning that if I did that again, I would be removed from the island.
The authorities here take is very seriously about folks driving without a valid license, I feel that the Sumo association is going overboard here, as this also will affect his livelihood if he is forced to resign. This guy got caught at the wrong time, with all the problems the association is having here now, he is collateral damage.
Aly Rustom
Bizzare how they get their panties in a bunch over an invalid license but are very lax about stalking.
Agree 100%
Mizuame
That's not all. Because of past troubles the Sumo Association also has a blanket ban on wrestlers driving. So Osunaarashi has two black marks. A pity, because he was a very interesting and dedicated younger wrestler.
M3M3M3
Good. You do the crime, you do the time. It's foreigners like this who play fast and loose with the rules (and lie to the police) that create the discrimination and distrust that the rest of us end up facing. Deport.
Strangerland
Are they? While there are definitely issues, I read about the same types of issues in other countries. It's hard to balance that line between protecting someone from being stalked, while not infringing on the rights of another free individual. Sometimes an action can be viewed as stalking by one side, and as a love-struck attempt at restarting a relationship by the other. You have to be careful to not throw in jail some guy/girl who isn't dangerous, and hasn't gone too far in trying to rekindle a relationship.
So is Japan providing less protection to stalkers than other countries? In what ways? Can we get a quantifiable comparison, and provide some actual suggestions of how they can improve the system, while not overly infringing upon the freedom of those who pose no threat?
Ex_Res
M3M3M3
I'm sure that most Japanese people are intelligent enough to know that foriegners are no better, or no worse when it comes to crime.
Yes, he broke the law and was foolish to try to cover it, but hardly a hanging offence. (Of course native Japanese would never do this).
A fine and severe warning is the usual for this sort of thing if it is a first offence.
thepersoniamnow
M3M3M3
I guess that’s true in a way, but also people shouldn’t be so silly as to associate anyone foreign with crime. And if they blindly do, there’s not much you can do (for them).
He is not the same as a violent criminal, someone who hurts kidz, women, or elderly, a thief, etc. Blindly calling for deportation as a bit much.
kwatt
The big problem is he lied first that his wife drove the car but she did not actually. He should have carefully thought surveillance cameras all over the roads/streets/highways.
thepersoniamnow
When I first came back here I was on the beach and my friend and I went to a kiosk on the far side of the beach. I sat on a scooter and kinda half rode it. The engine was running but I was going so slow that my friend could keep up.
Some cops came and asked me if it was mine and if I had a license. No to both, it was this guy’s.
They took me to a Koban for many hours and asked me so many unrelated questions like even my grandparents work. It was almost comical if it wasn’t so boring. They tried to charge me with driving without a license. I contested it as I said I was not driving, and also we were not on a road of any kind.
Over a year later and after a mini investigation I was cleared of any wrongdoing.
M3M3M3
@Ex_Res
I'm all for leniency but only where it's justified. Where are the mitigating circumstances here? There are none. It's not as if his licence had just expired and he hadn't noticed, or it was just a week or two over the time limit for driving on a valid foreign licence. He knowingly lied to the investigators, which is a crime in itself and the only reason they are coming down on him like a ton of bricks. All of these failings speak to his moral character rather than a momentary lapse of judgement. Leniency denied.
@thepersoniamnow
I don't think accidentally driving without a valid licence is reason enough to deport, but deliberately lying to the police certainly is. If he cannot be trusted to tell the truth to the authorities, how can the Minister of Justice ever justify accepting his promise to abide by his visa conditions? It's beyond the pale.
They shouldn't, but they do.
Aly Rustom
Not really that hard. Say a man is giving unwanted attention.
Sometimes an action can be viewed as stalking by one side, and as a love-struck attempt at restarting a relationship by the other.
Of course. But if the person has been warned, and yet continues to pursue the other party, I think we both can agree that warrants legal action.
Depends on the country. Some yes and some no.
Canada
Section 264 of the Criminal Code, titled "**criminal harassment",[43] addresses acts which are termed "stalking" in many other jurisdictions. The provisions of the section came into force in August 1993 with the intent of further strengthening laws protecting women.[44] It is a hybrid offence, which may be punishable upon summary conviction or as an indictable offence, the latter of which may carry a prison term of up to ten years. Section 264 has withstood Charter challenges.[45]**
The Chief, Policing Services Program, for Statistics Canada has stated:
*"... of the 10,756 incidents of criminal harassment reported to police in 2006, 1,429 of these involved more than one accused."***[46]**
Germany
The German Criminal Code (§ 238 StGB) penalizes **Nachstellung, defined as threatening or seeking proximity or remote contact with another person and thus heavily influencing their lives, with up to three years of imprisonment. The definition is not strict and allows "similar behaviour" to also be classified as stalking.**
France
Article 222-33-2 of the French Penal Code (added in 2002) penalizes "Moral harassment," which is: "Harassing another person by repeated conduct which is designed to or leads to a deterioration of his conditions of work liable to harm his rights and his dignity, to damage his physical or mental health or compromise his career prospects," with a year's imprisonment and a fine of EUR15,000.
Japan
In 2000, Japan enacted a national law to combat this behaviour, after the murder of Shiori Ino.[47] Acts of stalking can be viewed as "interfering [with] the tranquility of others' lives" and are prohibited under petty offence laws.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stalking
sure. fair enough. How about this: if a person goes to the police and complains of another person stalking them, the suspect should be visited by the police and notified that a stalking complaint has been filed against them, after which should they persist with their unwarranted attention they can be arrested and prosecuted.
Aly Rustom
Sorry. Accidentally posted too early...
If a person is unaware that their attention is unwanted, then attempts can be made by the victim, a third party, or the authorities to INFORM the suspect that their actions are unwelcome. should the person continue to persist, then that is a different story.
Strangerland
Well, let's not say just a man (I've been the subject of a female stalker), let's say a person. But this definition is way too broad. I've tried to pick up a woman who it turns out was not interested whatsoever, as has any man who isn't too afraid to try to pick up women. My attention was unwanted - should I be arrested for stalking?
I agree it warrants an escalation of process, such as a visit by the police. Most of the time, this enough to stop a guy - once they see that the other person isn't only not interested, they are at the point where they have needed to bring in the police as a third party to prove it. As I understand it, this is what the police do here, so I'm not seeing how they are lax on stalking at this point.
As I understand it, this is what happens. So I'm unclear on how Japan could improve upon this.
Aly Rustom
Initially no. If you are told that your attention is unwarranted and you PERSIST, yes.