crime

Supermarket employee stabbed in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a supermarket employee outside the store in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The victim, a 55-year-old man, whose job is to watch out for shoplifters, was stabbed in the chest. The suspect was subdued by passersby until police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

The store employee followed the man out of the store where an argument ensured before the stabbing. Police said the suspect, who used a fruit knife, has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill.

but denied intent to kill…

Of course he did, when going for the chest, otherwise he would have hurt arm, leg or better only given in putting his knife down instead.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Police said the suspect, who used a fruit knife, has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill.

Well, intent or not, but what possible outcomes does he expect when he stabs someone in the chest with a fruit knife? That excuse should not fly.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

