Supermarket employee stabbed in Tokyo

Police have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a supermarket employee outside the store in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The victim, a 55-year-old man, whose job is to watch out for shoplifters, was stabbed in the chest. The suspect was subdued by passersby until police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

The store employee followed the man out of the store where an argument ensured before the stabbing. Police said the suspect, who used a fruit knife, has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill.

