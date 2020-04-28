Supermarket in Aichi robbed of ¥10 million after store closes

Nearly 10 million yen was stolen from a supermarket in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, early Monday, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the store closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. In the early hours of Monday, an alarm went off at the supermarket, which alerted the security company to notify the police, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived, the office had been broken into and about 10 million yen in cash taken. Police did not say if the money was in a safe or not.

The store reportedly only accepts cash for payments. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, grocery shoppers have been flocking to supermarkets. Police have warned businesses not to leave cash unsecured while their stores are closed.

