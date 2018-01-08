Supermarket shoplifter falls to death while being chased by security guard

A man who was caught in the act of shoplifting at a supermarket in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, fell to his death from a parking level after fleeing from a security guard.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Fuji TV reported that the security guard at the supermarket in Miyukigaharamachi witnessed a man putting anpan (red bean paste bread), gyoza and other items into his pockets and then leave the store. When he reached the store’s second-floor parking level, the guard confronted him by calling out, “You have some items that haven’t been paid for yet,” to which he responded, “I don’t know what you're talking about.”

Attempting to flee the scene, the suspect hopped over the parking level fence, but lost his footing and fell about seven meters to his death. Police said the man appeared to be in his 50s or early 60s and are trying to ascertain his identity. They said he had eight items from the supermarket in his pockets.

